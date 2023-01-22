Sexual Predator Captured By Child Abuse Unit

NEWBURGH — A guy from Bethel, Connecticut, was apprehended by the Child Abuse Unit of State Police Troop F in response to an indictment handed down by a grand jury in Orange County for the predatory sexual assault of a child.
After receiving information from a concerned citizen in July 2020, law enforcement was able to make the arrest of 41-year-old Patrick Lynch in collaboration with Bethel Police and Orange County Child Protective Services.
According to the findings of the investigation, Lynch was accused of having sexual contact with a kid in the City of Newburgh who was younger than 11 years old.
After his arraignment, he was taken to the Orange County Jail without being allowed to post bond.
