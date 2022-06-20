Shakira Net Worth: Know Her Massive Net Worth

Shakira Early Life

Barrack Ripoll was born in Barranquilla on February 2, 1977, and raised in Barranquilla with her parents. Shakira’s name translates to “grateful” in Arabic. Only one kid of William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado is known to exist. He was born in New York City to Lebanese-born parents who moved from Lebanon to the United States. At the age of five, Shakira’s father moved to Colombia with his family.

On her mother’s side, she is half-Spanish (Catalan and Castilian), and half-Italian. Throughout her childhood, she was exposed to the teachings of the Catholic Church and attended Catholic schools. As a result of her father’s previous marriage, she has a total of eight half-siblings. Shakira grew up in Barranquilla, Colombia, a city on Colombia’s northern Caribbean coast. When she was four, she penned her first poem, “La Rosa De Cristal (The Crystal Rose)”. When she was a kid, she was attracted by her father’s typewriter and asked for one as a Christmas present from Santa. When she was seven, she received her first and has been writing ever since. Those poems evolved into songs over time.

After her father took her to an Arabic restaurant when she was four, she heard the Doumbek, a traditional Arabic drum, for the first time. She began belly dancing on the table and soon realized that she wanted to pursue a career as a performer. She was dubbed the “belly dancer girl” at school since she performed her new routines for her peers every Friday. She loved singing in front of her schoolmates and teachers. Her vibrato, on the other hand, kept her out of the school chorus in second grade. The music teacher referred to her as a goat. Shakira was frequently expelled from school because of her hyperactivity as a child.

Shakira began to get attention in Barranquilla, Colombia, between the ages of 10 and 13. Monica Ariza, a local theatre producer, offered to help her get her career off the ground. Ariza convinced Sony Colombia record executive Ciro Vargas to allow Shakira to audition in the hotel lobby during a flight from Barranquilla to Bogota. Shakirah impressed Vargas, but Sony’s song and artist director didn’t care for her. Vargas arranged for Sony Colombia officials to attend her audition in Bogota. With her performance, he hoped to astonish them. She just had to sing three songs to secure a three-album contract.

Shakira Career

At just 13 years old, Shakira released her debut album, “Magia,” in June 1991, which included “Magia” and three more songs. Since she was eight years old, she’s been collecting tunes. Only 1,200 copies of the record were sold around the world, making it a commercial failure for Shakira, who was just 17 at the time. “Peligro,” her second album, was likewise unsuccessful.

“Pies Descalzos” and “Donde Estan Los Ladrones?” were both big singles in Spanish-speaking nations in 1995 and 1998, respectively. Shakira released her fifth studio album, “Laundry Service,” on the English-language market (2001). Over 20 million copies of the album were sold, and it yielded the international number-one singles “Whenever, Wherever” and “Underneath Your Clothes.”

Since 2005, her three Spanish-language albums have all been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and have topped the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. Several nations throughout the world awarded her albums gold, platinum, or multi-platinum certifications for their releases in English, including 2005’s “Oral Fixation Vol. 2,” 2009’s “She Wolf,” and 2014’s “Shakira.” “La Tortura,” “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Beautiful Liar,” “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” “Loca,” and “Chantaje” have all reached the top of the charts in numerous nations. From 2013 to 2014, Shakira worked as a coach on the American singing competition show “The Voice.”

As of 2016, Shakira is the second-most successful Latina singer of all time, behind Gloria Estefan. In the history of Colombian music, she is the best-selling artist in the country. Three Grammys, thirteen Latin Grammys, four MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, thirty-nine Billboard Latin Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame are just some of the accolades she’s received for her work.

Billboard named her the decade’s best female Latin artist in 2009. Shakira is a well-known musician whose albums have sold millions of copies all over the world. One of only three female singers to have two YouTube videos with more than two billion views, she’s the most streamed Latin artist on Spotify and the most popular Latin artist on YouTube.

Live Nation Deal

A 10-year, $300 million contract with Live Nation was inked by Shakira in 2008.

Catalog Sale

Shakira’s publishing library was sold to Hipgnosis Songs Fund in January 2021. It contained the right to publish a total of about 145 songs. Based on comparable sales, the deal was probably worth at least $100 million.

Shakira Net Worth

Shakira, a Colombian pop diva with a $300 million fortune, was born in Cali, Colombia. Shakira is a multi-talented performer who is also a humanitarian and a belly dancer. According to Nielsen SoundScan as of this writing, she has sold over 125 million albums and singles worldwide.

