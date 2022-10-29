Shania Twain Divorce: She Opened Up About Her Divorce From Mutt Lange

Legendary country singer Shania Twain’s love life has been epically difficult, but she eventually found the one.

In her autobiography From This Moment On, Shania stated, “I am actually grateful for what I’ve gone through and wouldn’t change a thing.

“Although I admit I wouldn’t want to live it over again, either. Once was enough.”

But what was the full story behind Shania’s two marriages?

Who Is Shania Twain?

“Shania” Eilleen Regina Twain is a Canadian singer-songwriter. She is of English descent. She is the best-selling female performer in country music history and one of the best-selling musicians of all time with over 100 million records sold.

She received many titles as a result of her fame, including “Queen of Country Pop.” She was ranked first among the country-pop crossover stars of the 1990s by Billboard.

Shania Met Her First Husband

Robert John “Mutt” Lange first heard Shania’s songs on her debut album in the early 1990s, and they later became friends.

When they first met in June 1993, Lange offered to produce and write the songs for her upcoming album. They quickly grew close and got married in December of that year.

In 2001, they had a son together, Eja.

Meeting Her Second Husband

In the 1990s, Shania and Lange, along with their young son, traveled to Switzerland. Shania employed Marie-Anne Thiébaud as her helper to assist with household maintenance and other everyday activities for the family.

The two families rapidly grew close because Marie-Anne was at the time married to Frédéric Thiébaud, a Swiss executive for Nestlé.

The two families rapidly grew close because Marie-Anne was at the time married to Frédéric Thiébaud, a Swiss executive for Nestlé.

Who Is Mutt Lange?

Robert John “Mutt” Lange, a South African record producer and songwriter, was born on November 11, 1948. He is most known for his work in rock music and for having been married to Canadian singer Shania Twain, with whom he wrote and produced a number of songs.

The best-selling country music album, the best-selling studio album by a female performer, the best-selling album of the 1990s, and the ninth best-selling album in the United States is her 1997 album Come On Over, which he produced.

Shania Twain Divorce

According to People, Lange abruptly informed Shania in the summer of 2008 that he wanted to terminate their 14-year marriage, but he didn’t fully explain why.

Shania sought guidance from Marie-Anne, her best friend, and personal assistant. Marie-Anne, don’t you think my husband is acting strangely? I asked. Telling Oprah, and Twain. She responded, “No, I don’t notice anything odd,”

Marie-Anne was telling a lie, as it turns out. It was said that she was cheating on Lange.

Shania eventually acknowledged the affair, even though Lange initially denied it, telling People that the breakup was “really just a growing apart.”

The affair between Mutt Lange and his wife Marie-Ann Thiébaud was initially discovered by Frédéric Thiébaud himself. Also, read about Chips And Joanna Gaines Divorce

He discovered odd hotel receipts, phone bills, and even a lingerie set in his wife’s suitcase, according to the Daily Mail: “I did uncover the affair with my wife and Mutt,” Thiébaud admitted to Oprah.

“Guys, you need to notify [Shania] right away, I said. This is absurd. All you owe her is that.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Shania described how horrified she was when she initially learned the news: “I called [Marie-Anne] up.”

“I didn’t want to accuse her; I wanted to give her the chance to tell me herself.”

To prevent Shania from contacting her again, Marie-Anne changed her phone number after denying having an affair.

