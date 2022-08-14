Shania Twain Had Plastic Surgery, Right? Read All About It Here

Has Shania Twain had plastic surgery?

Fans were quick to point out that the 51-year-old singer looked a lot younger than her actual age during her April appearance on The Voice, with one fan tweeting, “Holy Botox, what happened to Shania Twain?” To learn more about the surgeries that may or may not have been performed on Shania, Life & Style spoke with a few plastic doctors.

To tighten the face and enhance volume, it appears like Shania has mixed Botox, fillers, and laser treatments, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. John Layke exclusively told Life & Style. Dr. Gary Goldenberg, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, agrees that she has an “acceptable for her age” appearance but thinks she may have had fillers used to alter her facial contours.

Shania Twain’s Plastic Surgery

Dr. Payman J. Danielpour, a well-known plastic surgeon, recently revealed that the singer has used forma buy-in mode, non-invasive skin tightening product, to maintain a defined angle in her jaw and to prevent jowls.

Fans have been talking about Shania Twain’s stint on “Dancing With The Stars,” and it’s no surprise why. Fans began to speculate that the diva had breast implants, and plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour confirmed that, based on before and after photos, it’s conceivable that the star has had work done on her chest. She either had breast implants or fat transferred from elsewhere on her body, as revealed by the plastic surgeon.

It’s also unclear how much surgery Shania Twain did to her body, but a prominent plastic surgeon said that the singer might be on a regular schedule. With a consistent routine, she can keep her face taut with the use of laser and skin care. The singer should see her doctor every two months at the very least.

What do you think about Shania Twain’s age and current appearance in relation to one another? Are you of the opinion that she is progressively becoming older or that she is maintaining a very youthful appearance for someone of her years? When people find out how old Shania Twain is, and compare it to how much younger they perceive her to be, they naturally have questions like these.

One glance at Shania Twain and it’s clear that the plastic surgery she underwent was a success, though most doctors might not notice.

Forehead

Doctor Goldenberg has noticed the singer’s flawless forehead. Since there are no wrinkles or lines on her face, I would guess that she has been taking Botox for some time.

Eyes

Dr. Payman Danielpour claims the singer’s “exotic” eyes are an artificial enhancement. He remarked that she seemed to have “a juvenile cant” to her eyes.

Cheeks

Dr. Anthony Youn, a plastic surgeon, observed that she appeared to have had filler injected into her cheeks. He attributes this to the Sculptra he had injected into his cheeks, although it could also be related to his recent weight increase.

Skin

Most surprising is Shania’s flawless complexion; Dr. Alexander Rivkin believes she often has laser treatments to maintain her “striking” appearance.

She’s doing a fantastic job of looking natural,” Dr. Rivkin was quick to remark. There isn’t a thing I would alter.

Is Shania Twain ill?

Shania was just told the bad news that she had Lyme disease. During an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the singer admitted, “I never imagined I would sing again.” She also said that dysphonia (a hoarse voice) brought on by Lyme illness was something she had to fight.

There was a time when I was convinced that I would never be able to sing publicly again. I had to go through that, but eventually, I figured it out. To paraphrase, “I figured out how to do it,” she told People. In an interview today, Shania said she puts her voice through “very, very demanding” physical treatment and vocal warmups before each performance.

