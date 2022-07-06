Shaq Net Worth 2022: How much is Shaquille O’Neal worth?

Have you ever wanted to know how much money Shaq has amassed? By now you’ve probably heard about this Hall of Famer if you’re a basketball lover. Shaq is without a doubt the best centre to ever play the game. In spite of winning numerous titles, the celebrity actually made a significant portion of his fortune through investments and business. Then there is the fact that he has even attempted to combine electronic dance music songs! Shaq Net Worth as of July 2022, according to the most recent available data. Here, we’ll explain how he built his fortune and what you can learn from it.

Childhood

He was born on March 6th, 1972 in Newark, New Jersey as Shaquille O’Neal. Lucille O’Neal was his mother, and Joe Toney was his father. Shaq’s father battled drug addiction when he was a baby and was soon sent to prison.

After his release from prison, he relinquished his parental rights to Shaq. Phil Harrison, Shaq’s stepfather, stepped in and helped the youngster avoid problems and develop his talents.

Shaq was born into a long line of basketball players. When he was born, his mother was 6’2″ and his father was 6’1. As a result, he was 6’6″ tall by the time he was just thirteen years old!

Newark’s surrounding streets were rife with crime and evil influences during this period. Thanks to his neighbourhood Boy and Girl’s Club, Shaq is able to stay away from trouble on the streets. Instead, he would spend his time honing his basketball skills by practising every day.

A few years after the boy was born, O’Neal had grown to 6 feet 10 inches tall. When he was a freshman at Robert G. Cole High School, he joined the basketball team. Over the course of two seasons, Shaq’s squad went 68–1. During his senior year, he helped lead the squad to the state championship. During the 1989 season, he racked up 791 rebounds, which is still a state record for a player of any age!

Personal Life

In December 2002, Shaq married Shaunie Nelson, who is now his wife. Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah are their four children. Taahirah, Shaq’s daughter from a prior relationship with Arnetta Yardbourgh, was also born to Shaq and Arnetta. In September of 2007, O’Neal filed for divorce from Shaunie. Shaunie filed an intent to divorce in November 2009, despite the fact that they had previously agreed to split. She claimed insurmountable disagreements as the reason for their split. During this time, O’Neal had a relationship with reality TV personality Nicole Alexander. Laticia Rolle, a model, has been Shaq’s girlfriend since 2014.

O’Neal covered the whole cost of George Mikan’s burial, which occurred in June 2005, after the Hall of Fame centre passed away.

Career

There was no doubt that Shaq was ready for the NBA by the time he finished college. The Orlando Magic selected Shaquille O’Neal with the first overall choice in the 1992 NBA draught the next year.

O’Neal became the first player in NBA history to be selected Player of the Week after just one week on the team. In his debut season, he would score 23 points and snatch 14 rebounds a night.

When O’Neal emerged as a league-wide threat, some clubs began to be wary of his abilities. The conclusion of the 1996 season marked Shaq’s first opportunity as a free agent since his selection. He was promptly signed by the Los Angeles Lakers, which marked the beginning of an illustrious career. From 2000 to 2002, Shaq and Kobe Bryant won three NBA titles in a row.

Shaq joined the Miami Heat in 2004 after his spectacular championship run with the Cleveland Cavaliers came to an end. “Flash” was his nick name for Miami Heat rookie Dwyane Wade, and he stated that was the primary motivation for his move there. In 2006, Shaq would meet the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA finals, headed by Dirk Nowitzki, who was a star power forward.

First-half dominance was the order of the day for the Mavericks in their home openers. It would be the first NBA championship for the Miami Heat franchise and O’Neal’s fourth title if the Heat, spearheaded by a youthful Wade, won all four of the next four games.

Endorsements

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the few players who accept endorsements to the extent that he has. As a well-known personality, he has been approached by a number of companies to serve as a spokesperson. In addition to Pepsi, Carnival Cruise Line, and Reebok, he has other high-profile sponsorships under his belt. One could go on for days listing every single endorsement contract and commercial appearance that Shaq has had over the years.

Academic Achievements

One of Shaquille O’Neal’s other notable achievements is that he received a doctorate in education. O’Neal enrolled in the programme at Barry University after earning his master’s degree from the University of Phoenix. O’Neal completed the course online over a period of several years, which represented his love of learning and his desire to keep pushing himself.

Shaq Net Worth in 2022

Shaq Net Worth is $400 million as of July 2022, according to the most recent available data. He has accumulated a sizable fortune as a result of his prowess as a basketball player. Shaq, who retired from basketball years ago, nonetheless makes up to $60 million a year through endorsements and other personal business interests.

Since the early 1990s, Shaquille O’Neal has been an aggressive stock and real estate dealer. Since then, he has invested in major brands including PepsiCo, General Electric, and Apple, among others. Shaquille O’Neal has established a number of projects in Newark, New Jersey, in the realm of real estate.

His joint venture with Boraie Development includes the development of One Riverview and CityPlex12, among other projects.

