Sharon Tate Death: Sharon’s Sister Tells Horror Story Behind Her Mysterious Death!

Sharon Tate Death: All of humanity was shocked by the news of Sharon Tate Death. Many unanswered questions and conspiracy theories persist regarding Sharon Tate Death one of the world’s most famous and beloved figures, whose pursuit by paparazzi ultimately proved fatal.

How Was Sharon Tate’s Life Before His Death?

At barely 26, Sharon Tate was killed along with her unborn child, three of her friends, and a random stranger. Tate was the wife of French-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski and a Golden Globe nominee for her performance in Valley of the Dolls. Pregnant Tate, Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, and Abigail Folger, book editor and heiress to the Folger coffee business, were all murdered at 10050 Cielo Drive in Los Angeles’ Benedict Canyon on August 9, 1969.

Members of Charles Manson’s “family” committed the murders in what has been described as a vengeful act; Quentin will reference them in his forthcoming novel Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The property had previously been rented by aspiring musician Terry Melcher (son of Doris Day), musician Mark Lindsay, and Melcher’s ex-girlfriend, actress Candice Bergen.

Manson had previously approached Melcher about signing him to a record deal. According to the reports, Melcher’s slight of Manson caused him to become enraged and resentful, and he subsequently exacted his revenge on the entertainment industry.

Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders, written by Vincent Bugliosi, the prosecuting attorney in the Manson trial, claims that Manson told Tex Watson to take Susan Atkins, Linda Kasabian, and Patricia Krenwinkel to “that house where Melcher used to live” and “totally destroy everyone in [it], as gruesomely as you can.”

Many people believe that what transpired next shifted the Hollywood paradigm forever. In her 1978 essay “The White Album,” Joan Didion reflected on the tragedy, writing, “Many people I know in Los Angeles believe that the Sixties ended abruptly on August 9, 1969, ended at the same moment when word of the killings on Cielo Drive went like brushfire across the community. That day, the dam finally burst. The worst fears were realised.

Sharon Tate Death: What Happened To Her?

Helter Skelter claims that Watson got home first on August 9 at around midnight. When he came across a sleeping Frykowski, he kicked him square in the noggin. Watson allegedly said to Frykowski, “I’m the devil, and I’m here to conduct the devil’s business.”

when asked who he was and why he was there. According to the story, Watson ordered Atkins to round up the other residents of the residence, and once he located Tate and Sebring, he tied their necks together and hung them from the rafters.

As Bugliosi recounts it, Watson shot Sebring after he objected to the woman’s abusive treatment while she was pregnant. According to Helter Skelter, Frykowski and Folger resisted their captors by stabbing them 51 and 28 times, respectively, but to no avail.

Tate, reportedly sobbing for her and her child’s lives back at home were pleading with her husband to help save them. She made herself a hostage in order to get the Manson family to let her survive long enough to birth her kid. It is unclear if Tate’s 16 stab wounds were inflicted by Atkins, Watson, or both, but Linda Kasabian, a member of the Manson family and a witness at the murder trial, testified that Tate had yelled for her mother during the attack.

"A woman in a white dress who was covered in blood was yelling for her mother when I came upon her. During the time that I was watching, I noticed that Katie stabbed her "The film's Kasabian," he proclaimed.

According to Helter Skelter, before departing for Cielo Drive, Manson told the women to “leave a sign… something witchy” as a signature after the murders. Eventually, the novel reveals that Atkins smeared the word “pig” in Tate’s blood on the front door.

Winifred Chapman, Tate’s maid, discovered the deaths the following morning, and police later discovered the body of Steven Parent, who had been visiting the property’s caretaker, William Garretson, in Parent’s parked car in the driveway.

Frykowski and Folger’s bodies were discovered in the front yard, while Tate and Sebring’s bodies were located inside, four feet apart in the living room, still connected by the lengthy rope knotted around each of their necks. In the end, it took months to pin the murders on Charles Manson and his followers, but on April 19, 1971, all four were found guilty and given the death penalty.

