Shaun White Net Worth 2022: Who Is His Girlfriend?

American snowboarder, musician, and skateboarder Shaun White. White, who is also referred to as “The Flying Tomato” because of his unusual red hair, is one of the most prosperous and well-paid Olympians in history.

He has won 15 gold medals at the X Games, 11 ESPY Awards, and three gold medals at the Olympics (13 for snowboarding and two for skateboarding). Shaun agreed to a multimillion-dollar, ten-year endorsement agreement with Burton Snowboards in 2009, and the energy drink Red Bull and he has a tight working partnership.

Additionally, Target, Oakley, Hewlett-Packard, and Ubisoft have received endorsements. Without even strapping on a snowboard, Shaun is able to make an estimated $10 million annually thanks to these partnerships.

Early Life

On September 3, 1986, Shaun Roger White was born in San Diego, California. He was raised by his parents Roger and Cathy, as well as his older brother Jesse and sister Kari. Shaun underwent two open heart surgeries as a toddler due to Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital cardiac condition.

Early on, he learned to snowboard in an effort to be like his brother, and the White family frequently visited the ski areas on Bear Mountain and Okemo Mountain. By the age of 7, Shaun was winning snowboarding competitions.

He was also a pro at skateboarding; Tony Hawk, a well-known skateboarder, became his coach when the two met at a skatepark in San Diego.

Career

White becomes a professional in skateboarding and snowboarding at the ages of 13 and 17. Shaun was the first athlete to win the Winter X Games and Summer X Games in more than one event, and his skateboarding prowess earned him the title of Action Sports Tour Champion.

When White won the U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships at age 16, he did it as the youngest athlete ever. Snowboard maker Burton started supporting White when he was just 7 years old.

Shaun competed in the Winter Olympics in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018, and at the age of 19, he won his first gold medal. He won the European snowboarding competition Air & Style in 2003 and 2004, the Burton US Open in 2007, and the title of “Burton Global Open Champion” in 2008.

“Shaun White Snowboarding” was a video game that White launched in 2008; “Shaun White Snowboarding: World Stage” followed in 2009.

Shaun won the FIS World Cup Men's Halfpipe competition in 2009, and in the Winter X Games in 2012, he recorded the highest score ever in the men's snowboard superpipe event. In 2013, he finished third in the Pipe & Slope category, and in 2017, while preparing for the Winter Olympics in New Zealand, he hurt himself.

White spent five days in the hospital after colliding with the superpipe’s rim, requiring 62 stitches to his face. Shaun managed to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics despite his ailments, earning his third gold medal.

With roles in the movies “Friends with Benefits” (2011), “Stretch” (2014), and the Disney Channel feature “Cloud 9,” White also has a career in entertainment (2014). In addition, he provided the voiceover for an episode of Fox’s “American Dad!” (2013) and the 2013 film “The Smurfs 2,” as well as for music videos by The Black Keys and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Together with Davis LeDuke, Jared Palomar, Anthony Sanudo, and Lena Zawaideh, Shaun founded the band Bad Things in 2012. In 2013, the group inked a record deal with Warner Bros. Records, and in 2014, their self-titled debut album was made available.

Personal Life

Shaun started seeing actress Nina Dobrev in early 2020 after dating Phantogram vocalist/keyboardist Sarah Barthel from 2013 to 2019. Lena Zawaideh, the former drummer for the Bad Things, sued Shaun for breach of contract and sexual harassment in 2016.

The case was resolved for an undisclosed fee in May 2017. After attending Patrick Carney of The Black Keys’ wedding, White was detained for vandalism and public intoxication in Nashville, Tennessee, in September 2012. The accusations against White were eventually dismissed.

Awards And Citations

At the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin, the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, White won gold medals for men's halfpipe snowboarding. More than any other athlete in history, he has won gold and overall medals at the X Games.

Shaun won gold medals at the X Games for slopestyle in 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2006 as well as superpipe in 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013. He achieved success in skateboarding by winning gold medals for vert at the X Games in 2007 and 2011, as well as silver and bronze medals in 2005, 2010, and 2008.

With a score of 97.75 at the Winter Olympics in 2018, White established the record for the greatest score in the men’s halfpipe. Shaun won the “Revolver” Golden Gods Award for “Most Metal Athlete” in 2009, and “Snowboarder Magazine” listed him as the ninth-best snowboarder in the world in that same year.

He has twice been named “Transworld Snowboarding’s” Rider of the Year.

Shaun White Net Worth

Shaun White Net Worth is estimated to be around $65 Million in 2022. Shaun has a number of opulent mansions all around the world and is a kind of underground real estate tycoon. He purchased a Malibu ranch home with three bedrooms for $8.94 million in 2014, then in 2020, he sold it for $11.8 million.

White simultaneously listed his other Malibu residence with a $12.75 million asking price. Shaun offered his New York City penthouse for $2.79 million in 2017 and sold it for $6.7 million. He then relisted the penthouse for $2.95 million in 2019.

