Shazam Fury Of The Gods Release Date: Is Black Adam Playing Any Role In It?

When Is Shazam Fury Of The Gods Release Date? Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the title of the eagerly anticipated Shazam! (2019) sequel in the DC Extended Universe. The sequel centres on foster child Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who can transform into the adult superhero Shazam with the command “Shazam!” (Zachary Levi). With the help of his foster siblings, Billy conquers his anxieties about his new home and begins to enjoy his newly discovered superhero abilities.
In 2019, Warner Bros. announced that work had started on a follow-up to the DC Extended Universe movie Shazam! from 2016, which earned positive reviews for being a more jovial and lighthearted instalment. The expectation level for the public has been raised by the filmmaker’s declaration that the movie’s filming is over as of October 31, 2022.
We’ve created a thorough, user-friendly documentation for Shazam! as a result, covering every facet. There will be details about Fury of the Gods, including its release date, its cast, and whether or not there will be another Shazam! movie.
Shazam Fury Of The Gods Release Date
Shazam! Fury of the Gods was supposed to premiere on December 21st, 2022, but that date has been postponed until March 17th, 2023.
The movie was initially made available on April 1, 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the release date to be postponed from November 4, 2022, to June 2, 2023.
Cast Of The Shazam Fury Of The Gods
Shazam! returns features a large portion of the original cast, including Zachary Levi (Chuck) and Asher Angel (Andi Mack). While Adam Brody (The O.C.), Meagan Good (Brick), Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon), and D. J. Cotrona (The Flash) portray Billy’s foster siblings, Jack Dylan Grazer (It), Faithe Herman (This is Us), Ian Chen (Fresh Off the Boat), Jovan Armand (Snowfall), and Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) portray their superpowered selves (G.I. Joe: Retaliation).
Michelle Borth (Hawaii Five-0), who played Currey’s heroic counterpart in the first movie, will not be appearing in the follow-up. Instead, Currey plays both of these versions of her character simultaneously. Other actors who have returned to their roles include Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), Marta Milans (High Maintenance), and Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead).
What Is Shazam Fury Of The Gods About?
The focus of the second movie will be primarily on Billy’s foster children as they unite to fight the Daughters of Atlas.
“Bestowed with the abilities of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster children are still learning how to blend the teenage world with their adult Super Hero alter egos,” the summary of the plot reads.
Billy (as Shazam) and his family are forced into a fight for their superpowers, their lives, and the future of their planet when a furious trio of ancient gods known as the Daughters of Atlas arrive on Earth in search of the magic that was wrongfully taken from them long ago.
Is Black Adam In Shazam Fury Of The Gods?
Five months before Shazam!, on October 21, 2022, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam debuts. God’s furious anger. Since the announcement of Shazam’s casting, many viewers have been looking forward to the confrontation between Shazam and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam. Black Adam is a former Champion in his own right, and Shazam! laid a lot of the groundwork for him to show up in later movies.
Despite the fact that it has already been made clear that Black Adam won’t be making an appearance in the movie, fans are still hoping for a cameo from him in Shazam! 2. Perhaps Warner Bros. is using their spoiler trick to surpass Marvel and Disney.
There is still a chance that Black Adam will return if the movie’s success makes a third episode of Levi’s Shazam inevitable. It seems logical that Warner Bros. would wait to shoot the eagerly anticipated Shazam vs. Black Adam big-screen encounter until after Black Adam has been established in the DCEU canon because Black Adam is the movie that would introduce the complex Shazam villain/antihero to audiences.
It would be financially unwise for Warner Bros. and DC to restrict Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s involvement and box office appeal to a single movie as the villain because he is a cinematic megastar. Despite the fact that Black Adam has declared he won’t be in Shazam! The follow-up to Fury of the Gods seems to be every bit as entertaining, humorous, and exciting as the original.
