Sheetz Credit Card Login: How Do I Mail A Payment For Sheetz Credit Card?

If you apply for the Sheetz Visa Card but don’t get it, we will automatically look at you for the Sheetz Personal Credit Card. The Sheetz Personal Credit Card can only be used at Sheetz stores and has different rates, fees, benefits, and features than the Sheetz Visa Card.
The Sheetz Personal Credit Card can only be used at Sheetz stores and has different rates, fees, benefits, and features than the Sheetz Visa Card.
Sheetz Credit Card Login
Follow the steps to Sheetz Credit Card Login and you’ll be able to access your account online.
- You must first go to www.firstbankcard.com/sheetz.
- Type in your login name and password.
- Click Sign In.
- After that, you can log in to your Sheetz account online.
If you need help to log in your credit card account, try one of the following:
Sheetz Credit Card Customer Service
Sheetz’s toll-free number is (800) 487-5444, and their customer service number is (800) 765-4686.
To sign up for an account, you need to give the following information:
- Number of accounts
- Type of account
- Expiration date
- Last four digits of the SSN Signature Panel Code Name (First and Last)
- Email address Date of birth
How Do I Mail A Payment For Sheetz Credit Card?
- Sheetz takes payments by credit card at PO Box 2557
- Omaha, NE 68103-2557
