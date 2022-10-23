Shelley Long Net Worth 2022: In Her Rare Public Appearance, Shelley Long Is Hard To Recognize

Actress Shelley Long is American. For her Emmy Award-winning performance as Diane Chambers on the enduring NBC sitcom “Cheers,” Shelley Long is best known. Later, she played DeDe Pritchett on the ABC sitcom “Modern Family” and reprised her character in three episodes of the spinoff series “Frasier.”

Long has made appearances in movies like “Night Shift,” “The Money Pit,” “The Brady Bunch Movie,” and “Dr. T & the Women” on the big screen.

Early Life And Career Beginnings

Ivadine and Leland Long, both educators, welcomed their daughter Shelley into the world on August 23, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She attended South Side High School as a teenager and was engaged on the speaking team there.

She earned the National Championship in Original Oratory for the National Forensic League in 1967. Long enrolled at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, to study drama after graduating. She eventually left school nonetheless in order to pursue a career in acting and modeling.

Long joined the Second City comedy group in Chicago during the 1970s. Additionally, she produced, wrote, and co-hosted the Chicago-based television show “Sorting it Out” and starred in a number of print and television commercials. Also, read about Katrina Campins Net Worth

Throughout the late 1970s and the beginning of the 1980s, Long continued to make appearances on various television programs, including “The Love Boat,” “Family,” “Trapper John, M.D.”, and “M*A*S*H.” She appeared in “The Cracker Factory,” “The Promise of Love,” and “The Princess and the Cabbie,” all of which were television movies.

Cheers

On the NBC sitcom “Cheers,” Shelley Long made her breakout appearance in 1982 as Boston graduate student Diane Chambers. Sam Malone, played by Ted Danson, and her character had an erratic, on-and-off romance on the show.

Even while “Cheers” didn’t instantly appeal to viewers, it quickly rose to prominence on television and won numerous Emmy and Golden Globe awards. Long appeared on the show for five years, earning five Emmy nominations and one win in 1983.

In addition, she received two Golden Globe awards for her work. In 1987, Long quit “Cheers,” and the writers then deleted her from the program. In the succeeding seasons, Kirstie Alley, who played businesswoman Rebecca Howe, took her place. In the 1993 series finale, Long made a comeback as Diane in a special guest role.

Later, she acknowledged that a number of considerations, including a desire to spend more time with her daughter and a desire to work on new, original material, contributed to her decision to leave the show.

Television Career

Long next appeared in the 1990 miniseries “Voices Within The Lives of Truddi Chase” after “Cheers.” She won plaudits for her portrayal of Truddi Chase, a real-life sufferer of dissociative identity disorder, in the role.

In 1992, Long appeared in “Fatal Memories,” another fact-based program about a lady named Eileen Franklin who fights to get her father put in jail for raping her and killing her friend as a youngster. On the sitcom “Good Advice,” Long and Treat Williams co-starred from 1993 to 1994.

She returned to the “Cheers” spinoff “Frasier” in 1994 and 1996, playing Diane Chambers once more. For her guest appearance in the 1996 episode, she was nominated for an Emmy Award. Also, read about Sutton Stracke Net Worth

Episodes of the 90s television programs “Murphy Brown,” “Boston Common,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Kelly Kelly,” and “Diagnosis: Murder” were among Long’s later credits. She also appeared in “Welcome to Paradise,” the “Freaky Friday” remake, “Susie Q,” and “Vanished Without a Trace” for television.

Episodes of “8 Simple Rules,” “Strong Medicine,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “Boston Legal,” “Yes, Dear,” and “Complete Savages” are among Long’s credits from the 2000s. Her television film credits include include “Ice Dreams,” “Honeymoon with Mom,” and “Falling in Love with the Girl Next Door.”

In the popular ABC sitcom “Modern Family,” Long played DeDe Pritchett on a regular basis beginning in 2009 and continuing through 2018.

Movie Career

Long made her debut in a feature film in the drama “A Small Circle of Friends” in 1980. Throughout the remainder of the decade, she continued to make appearances in comedic movies like “Caveman,” “Night Shift,” “Losin’ It,” “Irreconcilable Differences,” “The Money Pit,” “Outrageous Fortune,” “Hello Again,” and “Troop Beverly Hills.”

Long was nominated for a 1984 Golden Globe for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her work in “Irreconcilable Differences.”

In the 1990s, she continued to appear in comedies such as “Don’t Tell Her It’s Me,” which also starred Steve Guttenberg and Jami Gertz, “Frozen Assets,” with Corbin Bernsen, and the parodies “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “A Very Brady Sequel.”

Robert Altman’s ensemble comedy “Dr. T & the Women,” which also starred Richard Gere, Helen Hunt, Farrah Fawcett, Laura Dern, and Kate Hudson, was where Long debuted in the new millennium.

Trust Me, Pizza Man, Zombie Hamlet, Best Man Down, A Matter of Time, and “Different Flowers,” the latter of which she also produced, are some of her other notable roles from the past ten years.

Personal Life

Long wed Ken Solomon as her first husband in the 1970s; the two eventually got divorced. Later, she met securities broker Bruce Tyson, with whom she later got married in 1981. The couple later got divorced in 2004 and had a daughter named Juliana.

Shelley Long Is Hard To Recognize

Fans of “Cheers” and “Modern Family” won’t recognize this Shelley Long. The Emmy-winning actress, who is 73 years old, was seen walking her pet Chihuahua on Wednesday, but if someone hadn’t been paying attention, no one would have known who she was.

The actress, who played the ditzy waitress Diane Chambers on “Cheers,” was caught on camera walking around in a cosy outfit and in a happy mood. Long wore a baseball cap, a black vest, grey sweatpants, sneakers, and a pink turtleneck.

The rare public sighting happened just a few weeks after “Cheers” turned 40 years old. The first episode of the show aired on September 30, 1982. During his time on the show, Long got a lot of attention and praise.

Shelley Long Net Worth

Shelley Long Net Worth is estimated to be around $5 Million in 2022. Her other roles include those in the television movies “Holiday Engagement,” “The Dog Who Saved the Holidays,” and “Christmas in the Heartland,” as well as “Retired at 35,” “A.N.T. Farm,” “Switched at Birth,” and “Instant Mom.”

