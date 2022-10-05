Sheriff: 21-year-old Florida Deputy Slain While Executing Criminal Warrant

Authorities in Florida say a 21-year-old sheriff’s deputy was slain early Tuesday morning while attempting to execute a felony arrest warrant.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said on Tuesday that four officers had responded to a failure to appear on a felony meth warrant at approximately 3 a.m.

The sheriff said that the officers entered the trailer near Polk City without incident, but that bullets were fired.

The deputy, 21 years old at the time, was shot and sent to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

After communicating with the deputy’s family, the sheriff described the situation as “exceptionally awful,” adding that further information will be released later Tuesday.