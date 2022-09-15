Sheriff: Casey and Vicky White Had Approximately 1,000 Phone Sex Calls Before Jailbreak

Casey White, on trial for capital murder, and his girlfriend Vicky White, a former jailer in Lauderdale County, exchanged roughly a thousand phone calls in the six months leading up to their April escape.

The 949 phone talks between the pair from August 2021 to February 22nd, 2022 have been taped, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Casey White, who tried to kill his ex-girlfriend and kidnapped her two roommates in 2015, made the calls while he was incarcerated at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, where he is serving a 75-year term.

Singleton has stated that they are currently listening to the calls to determine if they contain any useful information.

“The only thing I can say for sure is that they engaged in sexual activity over the phone.”

The sheriff claimed he was unsure if any of the calls occurred while Vicky White was on duty as the Lauderdale County Jail’s supervisor.

I think some of them probably are,” he replied.

A lot of calls, as Singleton put it. We can infer that they were seriously dating from this evidence.

A statement from Singleton on whether or not investigators have heard any chats planning the escape was silent. They are still playing the tapes to hear what’s on them, he said.

He said that no calls from before August 2021 had been found.

Singleton said, “He was here in 2020 and that’s when he planned an escape for the first time.” That he was here in 2021 seems to have been the catalyst for this blossoming romance.

Throughout his time in prison, Casey White had been transferred between facilities in north Alabama for numerous court appearances.

On April 29, the couple fled from jail, setting off a countrywide manhunt that ended when they crashed during a police chase in Evansville, Indiana on May 9.

As police moved in, Casey White was arrested and Vicky White committed suicide.

His trial for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway has been set for December, thus after his capture Casey White was sent back to Donaldson prison.

His legal team is attempting to have him transferred to the Cullman County Jail.

The murder of Vicky White is now an additional charge against him.