Sheriff’s Investigation Finds Rep. Walorski’s Vehicle ‘at-fault’ In Fatal Crash Killing 4

A final report from the Indiana inquiry into the car crash that killed Republican congresswoman Jackie Walorski found that the car she was riding in, driven by a member of her staff, was “at fault” for the incident.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office claimed in a news release on Friday that their investigation had concluded that “driving left of center with a contributing element of high speed” was to blame for the collision. Zachery Potts’ Toyota RAV4 was the negligent car.

Last month, a car driven by the 58-year-old congressman and two of her workers, ages 27 and 28, were killed in a head-on collision with a car driven by 56-year-old Edith Schmucker on an Indiana highway.

According to the final report, a witness stated that 27-year-old Potts was driving a Toyota RAV4 behind a flat-bed truck when he slowed down in an apparent attempt to create space between the two vehicles.

Following this, “the Toyota was seen accelerating to a fast rate of speed, closing the distance to the unidentifiable truck,” the report states. “As the Toyota got close to the back of the truck, it drifted into the southbound lane and crashed into the southbound Buick driven by Edith Schmucker.”

The airbag control module, sometimes known as a “black box,” recorded that Walorski’s car was going 82 mph in the five seconds before the incident, and that the engine was running at “idle speed,” indicating that it was “coasting.”

According to the data, the Toyota RAV4 was traveling at 77 mph milliseconds before the airbags went off.

According to the investigation, “the driver of the Toyota RAV4 maneuvered the car left just prior to the incident,” which was corroborated by data from the airbag control module. According to the eyewitness testimony, the quantity of steering input was standard for the vehicle’s operation.

The investigation also included a thorough examination of cell phone records for all drivers and passengers involved, and the authorities found no indication that any of them were using their phones in the moments leading up to or during the accident.

Moreover, no evidence of mechanical breakdown was discovered.

The investigation found, “All of the data and information gathered is consistent with someone attempting to pass another car on a two-lane street.”