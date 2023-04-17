Shooter Fires at Atlanta Home With 2 Children Inside

A family is getting back on their feet after hearing gunshots at their home on Sunday.

At 4:30 a.m., someone called the Atlanta police to say that shots were fired at a home on Bicknell Street SW.

When the police came, the homeowner told them that someone had shot at his house while he and his two children were there.

Bullet holes were found on the outside of the house.

The reason why the killing happened has not been made public.

There were no reports of accidents from this.

Investigations are still going on.

