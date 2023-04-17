Shooter Fires at Atlanta Home With 2 Children Inside

A family is getting back on their feet after hearing gunshots at their home on Sunday.
At 4:30 a.m., someone called the Atlanta police to say that shots were fired at a home on Bicknell Street SW.
When the police came, the homeowner told them that someone had shot at his house while he and his two children were there.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Investigators found bullet holes on the outside of the home. https://t.co/mQGx45tQqi
— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 17, 2023
Bullet holes were found on the outside of the house.
The reason why the killing happened has not been made public.
There were no reports of accidents from this.
Investigations are still going on.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Hong Kong Activist Wong Imprisoned for 3 Months for Information Breach
- Five People Were Injured in a Shooting in Biloxi, Mississippi, the Police Chief Was Among Them