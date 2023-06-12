In a shooting during a birthday party on Sunday in California, an 18-year-old lady was killed and six other people were injured, according to Antioch police.
According to the Antioch Police Department, the shooting took place after unwanted visitors attended a 19-year-old’s birthday party at a residence in the northern California city shortly before 1 a.m.
Partygoers ran out in different directions, some of them with gunshot wounds, as gunfire stoked fear, according to authorities. According to officials, many casualties drove themselves to nearby hospitals.
The tragedy is one of the most recent mass shootings that injured or murdered children at birthday celebrations or other commonplace gatherings. Four people were killed by gunfire during an Alabama Sweet 16 party, and 28 more were hurt. Eight people were killed in a shooting at a Texas shopping center, including numerous youngsters.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 290 mass shootings in the US thus far this year. That works out to more than 1.7 mass shootings daily on average.
The non-profit defines mass shootings as incidents in which four or more persons are shot, excluding the shooter.
Police observed a sizable crowd and shooting victims outside the residence when they got to the Antioch shooting site.
Authorities found discovered seven individuals had been shot in total, including the 18-year-old who ultimately passed away from her wounds in the hospital. Police have not released her name to the public.
Check out this article from the California Examiner to learn more about recent events in the United States:
- Shooting in Annapolis Leaves 3 Dead and 3 Others Wounded
- Ohio Kid Charged With Strangling 18-year-old in Myrtle Beach
According to officials, the other victims, who ranged in age from 18 to 20, all sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
It’s unknown who started the shooting, how many persons did it, and whether the shooters knew any of the victims. The facts leading up to the shooting and any potential motive were not disclosed by police.
Before officers arrived, the suspect or suspects, according to the police, fled the scene in a car, and detectives are now trying to figure out who is to blame. As part of their investigation into the incident, police said officers were questioning witnesses and neighbors on Sunday and gathering evidence.
The website CaliforniaExaminer.net is a great resource for staying up of current events and reading thought-provoking articles.