Shooting At South Kansas City Funeral Home Leaves Three People Injured

A shooting at a funeral home in the south of Kansas City is being investigated by police. Around 11:40 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the Elite Funeral Home on Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road due to a gunshot.
Three persons had been shot when police arrived, they discovered. According to authorities, one woman was discovered inside the funeral house, one male was discovered outdoors, and a third man was discovered inside the laundry mat next door.
Officials initially stated that two victims were in critical condition, but have subsequently modified their statement to reflect that only one victim is in critical condition and the other is stable. All three were taken to a nearby hospital by first responders. According to authorities, a fourth person suffered a minor injury.
On January 20, 2023, Kansas City police respond to a shooting at a funeral home on Blue Ridge Boulevard that leaves several people hurt.
According to preliminary inquiry, KCPD suspects there was a disagreement or conflict amongst individuals at the funeral.
“I heard the wheels turning and the automobiles accelerating. At least 40–50 gunshots were heard. There was a fierce gunfight. Drive-by shooting, according to one witness who requested anonymity.
To determine precisely what occurred, detectives are still investigating.
“People were present. People are speaking with us, according to KCPD spokesperson Leslie Foreman. We’re attempting to identify those who were engaged, as well as what occurred and what caused everything to occur.
At this moment, there are no suspects being held by the police.
Call the KCPD at 816-234-5227 or the TIPS Hotline to remain anonymous at 816-474-8477 if you have any information.
