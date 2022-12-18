Shooting In An Atlanta Apartment Complex Claimed The Lives Of 2 Teenagers And Left Numerous Others Injured: After a shooting on Sunday at an apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia, two teenagers are dead and several more are hurt.
A social media argument that became violent on the apartment complex’s premises claimed the lives of two boys, ages 14 and 16, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
The bullets also injured a 15-year-old kid, an 11-year-old child, and a 15-year-old boy, according to Atlanta Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. According to 11Alive News, the incident happened at the Retreat Greenbriar Apartments, which are located at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW, about 5 o’clock.
BREAKING: @Atlanta_Police say two teenage boys, one 14 and one 16, are dead after a shooting at The Retreat at Greenbriar Apartments in SW Atlanta just after 5 p.m. A 15-year-old female, 15-year-old male, and 11-year-old male were shot and taken to the hospital.@11AliveNews
— Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) December 18, 2022
They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. One of the three injured youths was grazed by a gunshot, according to police, who declined to provide further information on their health.
We are aware that there was some sort of social media argument that developed into a shooting, Mr. Hampton Jr. added.
The other group then opened fire after one group of people entered the residence carrying guns. It was accurate to describe the incident as a gunfight, he claimed, because “several persons were firing.”
Authorities claimed there were numerous shooters, though they do not immediately know how many.
Mr. Hampton Jr. stated, “I detest being here while discussing children and gunfire. “Our youngsters simply have access to far too many firearms.”
According to the police, at least two of the victims were pupils at Atlanta Public School.
Mr. Hampton Jr. stated that this time should be used to prepare for the holidays. “At least two families will be making funeral arrangements,”
