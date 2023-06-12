Shooting in Annapolis Leaves 3 Dead and 3 Others Wounded

Daily news / By /

An “interpersonal dispute” took place at a property in a middle-class neighborhood of Annapolis on Sunday night, and resulted in the shooting of six persons, including three fatalities. The incident was described by the authorities as having occurred.

The incident took place on the 1000 block of Paddington Place, which Annapolis police chief Edward Jackson described to reporters during a press conference held on Sunday night as “a very stable community.”

When officers arrived at the location around 8 p.m. in response to reports of shots being fired, they discovered three people who had been shot to death outside the apartment as well as three others who were injured by gunshots inside the home.

The injured patients were taken to local hospitals for treatment. As of early Monday morning, it was unknown how severe the injuries were that had been received. According to Jackson, all of those that were killed were males, ranging in age from their early 20s to somewhere around 50.

Shooting in Annapolis Leaves 3 Dead and 3 Others Wounded

According to the chief, the police have taken into custody a person of interest along with at least one weapon; however, no charges have been made at this time. Jackson stated that a “interpersonal dispute” was the cause of the shooting, despite the fact that investigators were still attempting to determine a reason for the shooting.

According to what he claimed, the authorities think there was an exchange of gunfire and at least one other house on the block was impacted by gunfire. Additionally, investigators were seeking to comprehend the nature of the relationships between the individuals of interest.

The below tweet verifies the news:

According to Mayor Gavin Buckley of Annapolis, those involved in the shooting were attempting to settle their differences with firearms. “It is the most ridiculous thing that we can do as a society. We have to do things to stop this,” he said.

“We are saddened, saddened for the families, saddened for Annapolis that they have to deal with things like this, but pointing out that this sort of thing can happen anywhere and nothing gets resolved through the use of a gun.”

Since the beginning of this year, there have been more than 280 mass shootings, which are defined by the non-profit organization known as The Gun Violence Archive as shootings that result in the deaths of four people or more.

How do you stay abreast of the goings-on in California politics? The California Examiner is a great source of up-to-date news on the Golden State.

In case you’re interested, here are some additional pieces from the California Examiner:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top