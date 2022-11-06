After A Shooting In Downtown Roanoke, A Man Was Hospitalized

At approximately 12:45 in the morning, officers in Roanoke heard a gunshot and observed a large group dispersing in a parking lot, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The incident reportedly took place in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE, according to the authorities.

According to the police, they saw a man lying on the ground with what seemed to be a life-threatening gunshot wound, and they immediately began rendering help to him.

The male was reportedly carried to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire-EMS, according to the authorities.

At this moment, there are very few details available, and the Roanoke police state that the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information that could help the authorities, please call the following number: (540) 344-8500. You can also send a text message to 274637. To ensure that your message is transmitted correctly, start the text with “Roanoke PD.” Both texts and phone calls can be made in complete secrecy.

