Shooting In Pompano Beach Results In Two Fatalities And Two Injuries

The Broward Sheriff’s Office reports that two persons were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Sunday night near Pompano Beach.
Deputies were alerted about a report of a shooting near the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., according to investigators.
According to the statement, the four victims were discovered when deputies arrived.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Developing: Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Pompano Beach, BSO reports https://t.co/tQgEzXqQez pic.twitter.com/nEHfBzBwWO
— WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 30, 2023
The names of the deceased or the ailments of the injured have not been disclosed by BSO as of Monday morning.
Moreover, investigators have not provided details regarding a motive or stated if the victims knew who shot them.
