Shooting in Washington Park injures 7, kills 2

At least nine individuals were shot, two fatally, in Washington Park on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police, and by Wednesday the park was covered in red police tape.

Initial investigations by Chicago police revealed that two groups of persons had a “personal altercation” in the park located at 500 East 51st Street at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Both sides fired several bullets. While CPD initially reported seven persons shot and one dead, they later added that two more victims had self-transported themselves to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were deemed to be in stable condition.

Officers work the scene where multiple people were shot in Washington Park Tuesday evening in Chicago. According to CPD spokesman Tom Ahern there are multiple victims but a total number has not yet been given. pic.twitter.com/DTjW3EmLmL — armando l sanchez (@mandophotos) September 14, 2022

Another victim was a 19-year-old guy who was shot numerous times and rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

A man, 43 years old, was reportedly shot in the back of the head and later declared dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Both Khalil Denny and Lionel Coward were confirmed dead by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey used the crime site to condemn gun violence, turning it into a political stage. Activists in the neighborhood shot off his remarks, saying he was exploiting the tragedy for political gain.

According to Bamani Obadele of Acclivus, Inc., “violence is a public health crisis.” Worse, it has spread like a cancer over time.

Over the past two weeks, a non-profit called Acculvis, Inc. has been holding baseball games at the park in an effort to bring the neighborhood together. Yesterday evening there was a game. What is most needed, they say, is investment.

According to Rev. Janette Wilson of Rainbow PUSH, “these are neighborhoods where you have the least investment of resources.” “They lack access to healthy and affordable meals. They are employment wasteland. Their schools are under-resourced and under-funded, making them feel like resource deserts.”

According to the police report, four people were shot: a 30-year-old male in the left shin, a 39-year-old man in the right ankle, a 27-year-old lady in the upper left thigh, and a 22-year-old guy twice in the left elbow. They were all transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they are currently doing well.

It has been reported that a 19-year-old guy was shot in the upper right shoulder and was able to self-transport himself to Insight Hospital, where he is listed as being in stable condition.

Injuries included a graze wound to the upper right arm for a 33-year-old lady and a graze wound to the right leg for a 46-year-old guy.

The police think all of the victims were part of one of the two groups fighting.

At the present time, no one is being held in custody. Area 1 detectives or the police department’s tip line (833-408-0069) are available to anyone with information. There is a $15,000 prize for information that leads to an arrest.

It was “another sad occurrence,” as Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean phrased it.

Normally on Tuesday nights, UniverSoul Circus performs at Washington Park, but that night there was no show.

According to the website, a performance is planned for Thursday evening at 7 o’clock.

“As of today, the circus was closed for the day. Furthermore, the circus had zero bearing on this matter. More people would have been there to keep an eye on things if the circus was in session “Melee uttered.

When asked about the safety of Washington Park, another couple indicated they felt very safe there and that they thought what happened was an isolated, targeted occurrence.