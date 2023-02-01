Shooting Inside Birmingham Apartment Leaves One Woman Dead And Two Girls Injured

On Tuesday night, a man opened fire inside an apartment in Birmingham, resulting in the death of a woman and the injury of two young kids.
The victim has been named as Corieonna Shantrice Hines, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, which made the announcement on Wednesday. Her age was 24.
At 10:20 o’clock in the evening, a gunshot took place at a modest complex located in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue West.
When officers from the North Precinct arrived at the site, they discovered that Hines, along with the two girls, ages seven and 13, had all been shot. Hines was the oldest of the three victims.
The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service determined that Hines was already deceased when they arrived on the scene. The two young women who had been injured were sent to the hospital.
According to Officer Truman Fitzgerald, it does not appear that the injuries sustained by the girls are life-threatening.
He claimed that he was unaware of the nature of the girls’ relationship to the woman. They were able to establish that one of the young victims was not the woman’s daughter, but they did not know the identity of the second young victim.
According to Fitzgerald, “an adult guy entered the apartment and immediately began firing bullets at all three victims.” “At this point in time, our best guess is that the motivation behind this case is of a domestic nature.”
No arrests have been made. Fitzgerald stated that authorities have a strong belief that the defendant and the woman previously dated each other.
It just makes you wonder, ‘What have we come to in our culture that an adult man feels the need to walk into an apartment and begin to shoot a mother and two tiny children?’ “It just makes you ask the question, ‘What have we come to in our society?'” Fitzgerald stated.
