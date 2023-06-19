Shooting Near Washington State Music Festival Kills 2: Suspect Wounded

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has reported that two people were killed when shots were fired near the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington, while an electronic dance music festival was going on.
Kyle Forman, a spokesman for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, said at a press conference on Saturday night that three more people were hurt in the shooting, but not at the music venue. Instead, they were hurt at a nearby campground. He said that the accused shooter was among those who were hurt.
Forman said that the suspected shooter started the fire at the campground around 8:30 p.m. and then walked toward the crowd of festival-goers “several hundred yards away.” When the police arrived, the man continued to “fire randomly into the crowd” until he was caught.
Two people are dead after shots rang out near the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington.
During the fight between the suspect and the cops, Foreman said, the suspect was shot. The suspect was taken to the hospital because he was hurt, but no other information was given right away.
No one knows what kind of gun was used, and Forman did not know the names or ages of any of the people who were shot.
“There will come a time when we have to give our investigation information to the State of Washington’s Office of Independent Investigation,” he said. The Office of Independent Investigation is a government branch that is an investigation group that looks into officer-involved deaths in Washington.
Officials said that the Beyond Wonderland show on Saturday went on as planned. Beyond Wonderland is a two-day EDM event with sold-out shows by dozens of acts.
On social media, the organizers of the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival said that Sunday’s events at the Gorge had been scrapped. The Gorge is about 150 miles east of Seattle, near a small town called George.
One Year Ago
At another electronic dance music event, deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office stopped a man from carrying out what they thought were plans to shoot up the Gorge Amphitheater and kill a lot of people.
On that night, people saw a 31-year-old man take something from a balloon that they didn’t know what it was. He then took two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car and loaded them. The sheriff’s office said that the suspect never got into the building. Outside the gates, security stopped him and took his two guns away.
