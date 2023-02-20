Shooting On Bacchus Parade Route Leaves 1 Dead And 4 Injured

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting occurred during the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday night in the 1600 block of Terpsichore near its intersection with St. Charles Avenue, leaving one person dead and four others injured.
A small girl, a lady, and three men were among the victims, according to the NOPD, and they were all taken to the hospital. Later, one of the male victims was identified as deceased.
At the site, one person was arrested.
He said, “We were able to rapidly detain the guy we think to be responsible for this.
Two guns, according to Ganthier, were found. Although he is unsure whether there were any further parties involved, he requested anyone who was present and may have information to contact Crimestoppers at (800) 822-1111.
Ganthier stated, “This is certainly not what we wanted to see. “We truly wanted this Mardi Gras to be a safe one.”
At least a dozen shots were fired, an eyewitness said WWL-TV, and people were scrambling to get out of the way while abandoning everything they owned. He claimed that just before the shooting, police broke up a series of altercations in the same place.
Andrew Crawford, a different witness, claimed that while he and his family were at the parade, they all had to leave and run.
I don’t want to see this happen to families with young children during Mardi Gras again. It’s regrettable. You want to defend the people you care about. What is, is what is. It’s awful.
Following the shooting, the superkrewe of Bacchus was momentarily put on hold on the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue.
#BREAKING @NOPDNews have a perimeter set up at St. Charles and Terpsichore St.
Bacchus has come to a stop.
First responders are currently attending to a female on the ground. pic.twitter.com/1pKLtrLXyC
— Jonah Gilmore (@JonahMGilmore) February 20, 2023
The march would resume once it had “gotten out of the way” of the crime scene, but an officer insisted that nothing would be thrown there.
