Shooting On Sunday Afternoon Left One Person Seriously Injured

Following a shooting that took place on Sunday afternoon, one victim was taken to the hospital in severe condition.
At around 1:04 in the afternoon, police were called to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Avenue, where they discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. In addition, they discovered a second victim who had been shot and was suffering from the wounds.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where one of them is currently in critical condition while the second victim is currently in stable condition.
According to the police, there is no information available at this time regarding who may be in custody in connection to the incident or what may have been the catalyst for the shooting.
You may expect to receive updates from FOX4 as new information becomes available.
