Shooting On Sunday Afternoon Left One Person Seriously Injured

MO.’S KANSAS CITY — After a gunshot on Sunday afternoon, one individual is in critical condition.
Around 1:04 p.m., police were called to the area of Kensington Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, where they discovered the victim with gunshot wounds.
According to the police, there is currently no information on who may be in custody in relation to the shooting or what may have caused it.
FOX4 will keep you informed as new information becomes available.
