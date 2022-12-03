Shooting Victim In Shawnee Dies, Five People Are Detained In Connection

A shooting victim in Shawnee who was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night with life-threatening wounds passed away on Friday, the same day that police revealed that a total of five people had been taken into custody in connection with the homicide.
Wednesday evening, at approximately 6:40 p.m., the incident took place in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive. When officers arrived at the scene to check on the well-being of a person, they discovered one individual suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.
On Friday, the victim of the homicide was revealed to be Jarod C. Rogers, who was 25 years old and from Kansas City.
After a pursuit that began in Johnson County and finished in Olathe, the police made an announcement on Thursday stating that one suspect had been apprehended as a result of the incident.
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Shawnee police claimed another suspect had turned themselves into authorities in Kansas City, Kansas, early on Friday morning in connection with the homicide.
As of Friday afternoon, the police said that there were a total of five people in the custody of law enforcement.
The Shawnee Police Department was providing the Johnson County Prosecutors with evidence to support the filing of criminal charges.
According to the statistics that are kept by The Star, this is the second person to be murdered in Shawnee in the year 2022.
