Shootings At A Rohingya Camp Leave One Woman Dead And Another Injured

In separate occurrences, miscreants in the Ukhiya Rohingya camps of Cox’s Bazar shot and killed a woman and killed the chief of a camp.
Sheikh Mohammad Ali, the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Ukhiya police station, said that the event happened in Camps 8 and 12 of the Ukhiya Maynarghona on Thursday morning.
Noor Kayes, 25, a Rohingya lady, was shot and killed. She was the wife of Najum Uddin of Camp-8 East.
Abdur Rahim, 38, who was hurt, is the camp chief of Rohingya Camp No. 12 in Ukhiya upazila.
OC According to Sheikh Mohammad Ali, a group of criminals broke into the Ukhiya Maynarghona camp on Thursday and opened fire indiscriminately, killing Abdur Rahim. Later, Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital received him.
He claimed that Noor Kayes was shot at Camp 8-East on the same day by a group of armed Rohingya women. They escaped when a police unit arrived at the scene after getting the information. She was later saved and transferred to Ukhiya MSF Hospital, where a physician pronounced her dead.
In this regard, there is an operation going on in the camp.
