Shootout In California Kills Suspect In Murder Case And His Teenage Daughter

Authorities confirmed that a 15-year-old girl was murdered together with her abductor, the girl’s father, in a gunfight on a highway in the high desert of California on Tuesday. The father was a fugitive wanted in connection with the teen’s mother’s murder.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus of San Bernardino County did not say if Savannah Graziano was shot by her father or the responding deputies. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was arrested the day after his estranged wife and daughter went missing.

After Graziano disappeared, police activated an Amber Alert. He was said to be dangerous and armed.

On Tuesday, a citizen who dialed 911 reported spotting the suspect’s Nissan Frontier in the Barstow area. Deputy sheriffs tracked down the pickup truck and gave chase for almost 45 miles (70 kilometers).