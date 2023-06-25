Shot Fired During A Fight In The Parking Lot Of The Walker Walmart; No Injuries Were Reported

On Friday, June 23, a dispute between two brothers led to the discharge of a firearm in the parking lot of the Walker Walmart. The police have stated that they are conducting an investigation into the incident.
Brandon Baker, age 23, and his brother Jason Baker, age 19, have been named as the suspects by the police.
After running into each other in the parking lot at approximately 7 o’clock, the brothers reportedly started fighting with each other. The police went on to say that at some time during the altercation, Jason Baker removed a handgun from a vehicle, fired a single shot, and then fled the scene.
According to the authorities, nobody was hurt in the incident.
According to the police, after Brandon Baker and other witnesses were questioned, an arrest warrant was obtained for Jason Baker on the charges of careless discharge of a handgun and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
These charges were brought about after Jason Baker was found to be in possession of a firearm despite being barred from doing so. They also mentioned that Jason Baker eventually cooperated with the authorities and turned himself up.
