Shots Fired Outside Auc Library Following Clark Atlanta Homecoming

During the night, four individuals were shot during a homecoming party at Clark Atlanta University, according to the Atlanta police.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Homecoming Sunday, students were gathered outside the Woodruff Library on James P. Bradley Drive, when shots rang out, according to the police.

After being shot, three guys were sent to the hospital. Their situation is steady at this time. According to law enforcement, a fourth person fled the scene without receiving medical attention.

One of the casualties is a student, police said on Sunday morning.

According to Channel 2′s Justin Carter, a crime alert from the institution stated that three students and one young adult who does not attend the school were shot.

At least one car traveling west on Parsons Street was the source of the gunfire.