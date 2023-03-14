Silicon Valley Bank Quietly Lay off Employees When Nearby IT Firms Cut Jobs

An internal email obtained by NBC News indicates that Silicon Valley Bank quietly let go of 100 to 120 workers months before it became the second-largest bank in U.S. history to fail. The January layoffs affected only about 1.4% of SVB’s 8,500 staff.
According to NBC News, two anonymous sources aware of the layoffs said that they seemed to be focused on non-client-facing professions, primarily in recruiting and talent acquisition. The company’s chief human resources officer explained the layoffs in an email written on January 11. He blamed “change and uncertainty” on the economic environment.
“Unfortunately, our efforts to slow spending over the past several months have not been enough and these reductions are necessary,” the email read. They “sorta pushed under the rug,” as one of the two SVB employees put it, who was not authorized to talk publicly. The organization kept hiring in other departments, mostly to replace vacancies.
It did, however, highlight the bank’s efforts to streamline and reduce expenses at a time when local businesses were also shedding staff. The financial institution did not provide a statement when contacted. The San Francisco Bay Area saw widespread layoffs across many industries, from Stitch Fix to Twilio, as digital heavyweights like Meta reduced their workforce by as much as 13%.
In anticipation of a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy, management at IT businesses has begun rolling back hiring decisions made during the Covid era in response to the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates.
You are welcome to look at the additional articles whose links we have provided further down:
- A Microsoft Employee Was Stabbed 13 Times While Walking Home
- Florida Woman Waved Loaded Handgun At McDonald’s Employee
Around the end of 2022 and during the first few months of 2023, Silicon Valley Bank saw a gradual decrease in deposits as its technology company, venture capital fund, and private equity customers readjusted their spending to the new interest rate environment.
“We’re going to look to cut costs in other areas,” Silicon Valley Bank CEO Gregory Becker told analysts on an earnings call Jan. 19. Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck remarked that the bank might “optimize that spend” with the help of “cheaper full-time personnel.”
Bonuses were given to bank employees on the day the FDIC took over on Monday, and a retention bonus will be distributed on April 1 to those who were still working for the bank when it failed last Friday. The FDIC committed to pay 1.5 times the regular rates to SVB workers for 45 days to guarantee a smooth shutdown.
Exclusive: Months before it became the second-largest bank in U.S. history to fail, Silicon Valley Bank quietly laid off 100 to 120 employees, according to an internal email seen by @NBCNews. https://t.co/P25YjZyWa5
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 14, 2023
This past Sunday, the federal government took the extraordinary step of insuring all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, over and beyond the $250,000 per depositor limit set by the federal government. The FDIC hired Tim Mayopoulous, formerly the CEO of Fannie Mae, to lead the revived SVB on Monday.
The corporation assured its staff that they would be receiving their previous salaries and benefits upon transitioning to the “bridge bank” version of the company. “We are open for business. Therefore we are reverting back to our regular pay rates,” sent Monday night and obtained by NBC News, the bank has reverted to its previous pay rates.
You may quickly bookmark our website, California Examiner to ensure that you have quick access to all of the most recent breaking news at all times.