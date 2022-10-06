Six Persons Were Killed In Central California In Dark Regions With Few Cameras

Law enforcement in California’s Central Valley is looking into what they believe to be a string of homicides that have claimed the lives of six individuals since the beginning of the year.

Stockton police have announced a $125,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a string of slayings that started in April 2021 and continued until late last month.

One person out of seven shot has managed to escape. Police said the assault happened while they were both alone in the late evening or early morning.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden has said that there is ballistic evidence linking the assaults, although he has not specified what that proof is.

According to the chief, “by definition, these shootings constitute a series of homicides, thus we do feel we might have a possible serial murderer.”

Now police are hoping the public will help them identify a suspect seen on security footage.

McFadden pleaded, “Do not become a victim; instead, keep your head on a swivel, remain in well-lit areas, and have open lines of communication.” We rely on you for information and assistance, and we ask that you refrain from spreading falsehoods.Stockton Police reported in a statement released Monday night that a 40-year-old Hispanic male was shot to death in Oakland, California, sometime in the early hours of April 10, 2021.

After that, on April 16th, 2021, a 46-year-old Black lady was shot in Stockton, but she eventually made a full recovery.

According to authorities, the remaining shootings occurred this year between the months of July and September. In 2018, four victims were males of Hispanic descent aged 21 to 54, while the fifth victim was a White guy aged 35, according to authorities.

As of Monday, the Office of the Medical Examiner for San Joaquin County had released the names of the victims of homicides this year: Paul Yaw, 35, killed on July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, killed on August 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21 on August 30; Juan Cruz, 52, on September 21; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, on September 27.