Sleep Number Credit Card Login: How to Pay Credit Card Bills Online for Sleep Number?

Need to pay your Select Comfort Sleep Number credit card bill, check your statement, or take care of your account online? This guide gives you a simple overview of the different ways you can pay so you can choose the best one for you.
Sleep Number Credit Card Login Guide
Follow the steps below for Sleep Number credit card login:
- Go to Sleep Number’s official website.
- Click “Sign In”
- Type in your login name.
- Type in your passphrase
- Click on “Sign in to My Account”
Register Sleep Number Card
Follow these steps to get a Sleep Number card if you don’t already have one:
- Under the box where you sign in, click “Register now.”
- Fill out the information below about your account to prove who you are:
- Last four digits of credit card Last four digits of SSN (Social Security Number)
- 5 of the Zip Code
- Click on “Account Lookup”
How to Pay Credit Card Bills Online for Sleep Number?
This page will show you how to pay for your Sleep Number credit card. If you have a Sleep Number Mastercard credit card from Continental Finance, you can pay your Sleep Number credit card in a number of different ways.
- First, go to the website for the Sleep Number Card.
- Second Step: Enter the username and password for your Sleep Number card account.
By Mail
You can send the payment straight to the address given:
Box 960061, Orlando, FL 32896-0061, Sleep Number/Synchrony Bank
By Phone
Payments can also be made by phone. You are the only one who needs to call this number: 1-800-25-5411. And don’t leave the line. You will be put in touch with a real person right away. After that, follow the instructions to pay.
By Online
This is the best and most straightforward way to pay. Only log in to your account, and you’ll see an option to pay with a Sleep number credit card. Fill out what you need to do and pay online.
Offer to Pay Over 24 Months
This is an option for the Sleep Number 360 smart beds, which says so in its financing disclosure.
- For the next 24 months, there would be no interest rate. But you have to pay the same amount every month.
- This offer is only good for purchases that can be made with a single receipt.
- When someone buys something on sale, no interest is charged.
- The initial promo purchase amount is divided by the number of months in the promo period so that equal monthly payments are made until the promo is paid in full.
- The regular account terms apply to purchases that are not part of a promotion.
- This deal is contingent on getting credit.
Sleep Number Credit Card Pros and Cons
- There are special loans for up to 48 months.
- No fee every year.
- The Sleep Number Credit Card sends information to more than one credit agency.
Cons
- If the full balance isn’t paid off by the end of the special financing period, the cardholder will be
- charged interest on the whole purchase (s).
- Higher than the average APRs for buying.
- There is no sign-up bonus.
- does not offer cash back or points.
- You don’t get points for every purchase you make.
- Not many of the benefits of a credit card are included.
Sleep Credit Card Customer Care Service
The number for Sleep Number customer service is (800) 472-7185.
– Freephone number: (800) 472-7185:
– Customer Service at (888) 411-2188:
– Service to Customers.
