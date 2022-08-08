Smiling Friends Season 2 Release Date And Renewal Status

Adult Swim has set a release date for Season 2 of Smiling Friends, starring Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel. In 2020, the Australian-American adult animated television series returned as part of the April Fool’s Day content series. It became a fan favorite after gaining so much traction. A second season has been commissioned by the production firm! It was a surprise even to the creators!

You can find out everything you need to know about the crazy, stoner-aesthetic cartoon’s second season, including where to watch it, the voice cast, and more, so join us as we get this show on the road without any further ado!

Smiling Friends Season 2 Plotlines

In the first season, Charlie Pim and Charlie Pim work to make their clients happy and resolve their issues. Mr. Frog, Enchantress, and Ketchup Packet are the customers. The two of them, along with Smormu and others, are responsible for creating the fifth Smiley Friend. After the first season, it was revealed that Charlie was murdered when a tree collapsed on top of him. He is sent to Hell, where he makes an effort to help motivate Satan’s minions.

If Smiling Friends is renewed for a second season, we might find out what happens to Charlie. The Boss and Smiling Friends Inc.’s rivalry strategy may also be revealed. There will be plenty of satire, embarrassing but humorous moments, and current-event-related satire. In the first season, for example, they address issues such as the cancellation culture and mental health. Intriguing things will happen as the individuals assist one another. This is uplifting and energizing. Fans love it for this very reason. They can’t wait for the second season of Smiling Friends!

Smiling Friends Season 2 Voice Cast

Viewers of this television show can see how one actor can play a variety of personalities by voicing them all. There is a slew of familiar faces from the show lending their voices to the project.

In addition to voicing Pim, he’ll also be lending his talents to the voices of Alan, Mr. Frog, Pim’s mother, Pim’s sister, The Witch, Pim’s father, Grim, and Ketchup Packet. After Marc M. delivered the voice of The Boss, Chris O’Neill will take on the roles of the auditioning father and Storm.

A large ensemble cast includes Gilbert Gottfried (God), Mike Stoklasa (Destiny), David Dore (Party Bro), Erica Lindbeck (Pepper, Assistant), Jennifer (Mustard Packet), Jane Badler (Celebrity Show Host), and Finn Wolfhard (Man Living in Wall), who all do an outstanding job throughout.

When new voice actors or characters are added, the authors will provide updates.

We are hoping for a positive response to the initiative, which has been the subject of numerous rumors. So, keep an eye out for something exciting in the future!

Fans expect a sequel to arrive at the conclusion of this year, in the year 2022. According to the show’s current schedule and production format, the 8-episode season format is scheduled to return for a second season. As of now, there has been no formal announcement of a release date from either Adult Swim or the production team involved.

Many people believed that the premiere of the pilot episode on April 1st, 2020 was a hoax and that there would be no additional episodes. However, nearly two years later, the remaining seven episodes were axed from the series. As a result of this, it should come as no surprise that the Smiling Friends team will do the same for Season 2. Season 2 has been confirmed by Zack Hadel and Michael Cusack. We may never know when or how this show will return, but a second season will be released by the end of 2022. (as confirmed by its creators).

Smiling Friends Season 2 Trailer

Smiling Friends Season 2 has yet to release a trailer, but for the time being, enjoy the previous trailer below.

Smiling Friends: Where to Watch

Smiling Friends is only available on Adult Swim. It’s included in most cable packages. Alternatively, you can access it via the Adult Swim app, website, or Hulu if you so like.

Recap: Season 1 of Smiling Friends

An Enchanted Forest princess calls the Smiling Friends for help when she needs help smiling for a portrait. Despite their agreement, Pim and Charlie find themselves distracted by a forest resident named Mip. In a jealous quarrel, Pim accidentally murders Mip due to Charlie’s numerous quests, despite his initial disinterest.

For the sake of Mip’s memory, he and Charlie steal a box that Mip had intended to gift her in his memory, only to discover that the box is actually a bomb, which she throws out the window to save them all. Princess Mip, on the other hand, is overjoyed to learn of her friend’s passing. A “potion” that Mip had suggested Charlie to ingest while on a quest, and claimed to be a headache treatment, causes an allergic response in a post-credits scene when Charlie is back at work.