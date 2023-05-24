Smuggler Drops 4-Year-Old Boy from Border Barrier in San Diego, Unbelievable Footage Inside!

Daily news / By /

A new video from the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego shows a 4-year-old boy being dropped by a man who looks to be a smuggler from atop a barrier.

U.S. Border Patrol officer Raul Ortiz posted the video to Twitter on Monday, although authorities believe the incident actually occurred on May 15.

The video shows an unidentified individual lowering the youngster over the fence and then dropping them. A short time later, a second victim is also dropped.

The news can be confirmed by the tweet below:

The toddler in the video can be seen patiently standing aside as instructed. According to Ortiz, the infant received care from agents at the site and is likely to recover. He added that agents had also heard gunfire while attempting to aid the kid.

The California Examiner is the only publication you need to read if you are interested in learning about California’s local news and rumors.

The California Examiner is the source of the most recent news and may be accessed at:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top