Snoop Dogg Net Worth – How Rich is the Rapper?

Snoop Dogg Early Life

Born in Long Beach, Calif., Snoop Dogg was the family’s third child. He had two older brothers and a younger brother. After his biological father abandoned the family when he was three months old, Snoop was raised by his mother and stepfather.

He was nicknamed “Snoopy” by his parents as a child because of his appearance, which is where the rapper’s name partly came from.

During his teenage years, Snoop Dogg became a member of the notorious Crips gang in Long Beach, California. Snoop reunited with future rappers Nate Dogg and Lil 1/2 Dead after serving time in prison to record some tracks.

Snoop Dogg Career

Doggystyle, Snoop’s first album, was produced by Dr. Dre and released by Death Row Records in 1993. Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charted the album at number one upon its release. “What’s My Name?” and “Gin & Juice” were two of the album’s most popular singles. Doggfather, Snoop’s follow-up album, was released in 1996 and debuted at the top of both Billboard album charts. Snoop Dogg left Death Row Records and signed with No Limit Records for his next three albums. He released Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not Told, No Limit Top Dogg, and Tha Last Meal in 1998, 1999, and 2000, respectively.

On the heels of his 2002 debut album, Paid the Cost to Be da Boss, he signed with Priority/Capitol/EMI Records. His first album, R&G: The Masterpiece, was released in 2004 under the Geffen Records label, as were the subsequent albums That Blue Carpet Treatment, Ego Trippin, Malice ‘n Wonderland, and Doggumentary.

He also serves as the head coach of the high school football team and a youth football league. Snoop Dogg was appointed chairman of Priority Records by EMI in September 2009.

After a trip to Jamaica in 2012, Snoop Lion announced that he had converted to Rastafarianism and was to be known as Snoop Lion. Reincarnated, a reggae album, and a documentary about his time in Jamaica were both released by him.

In 2015, he reverted to his old stage name of Snoop Dogg and issued the album Bush. A year later, Snoop Dogg announced that he had converted to Christianity and released Bible of Love, his first gospel album. I Wanna Thank Me, his seventeenth studio album, was released in 2019 via his record label.

He has directed adult films under the pseudonyms Michael J. Corleone and Snoop Scorcese, as well as appeared in television and film as himself and as a fictional character. Doggy Fizzle Televizzle, Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood, Dogg After Dark, WrestleMania, and Snoop and Martha’s Potluck Dinner Party are just some of the television shows that Snoop Dogg has hosted. Additionally, Snoop Dogg is a well-known brand endorser, with endorsements for Boost Mobile, Chrysler 200, Orbit Gum, St. Ides, Snoop Dogg’s footlong hotdogs, and several clothing lines.

Records by Death Row

Death Row Records’ brand name was purchased by Snoop Dogg in February 2022. The label’s master recordings and music royalties remain in the hands of private equity giant Blackstone, which purchased the brand from him. In the future, Snoop will be able to use the Death Row Records label name to promote and sell merchandise.

Snoop DoggDogg’ssonal Life

Snoop married Shante Taylor, his high school sweetheart, on June 12, 1997. In May of that year, they filed divorce papers. In January 2008, they reunited and renewed their wedding vows. Corde and Cordell were born in 1994 and 1997, respectively, and Cori was born in 1997. (1999). From a relationship with Laurie Helmond, Snoop also has a son, Julian Corrie Broadus (1998). In 2015, Corde and Jessica Kyzer welcomed a son, and Snoop became a grandfather for the first time.

Brandy, Ray J, and Sasha Banks are Snoop’s first cousins.

Since the beginning of his career, Snoop has been a cannabis smoker, and it’s become an iconic part of his persona.

Snoop claimed in a 2006 interview that he worked as a pimp in 2003 and 2004, saying, “I was a professional pimp.” “Getting involved with that shite was a lot of fun for me because it was my natural calling. I felt like I was shooting layups. Every time, I was succeeding.” A few of his former associate pimps advised him to give up the business so that he could spend more time with his family.

Inglewood, California’s mayor, and city officials work together to distribute turkeys to the needy at Thanksgiving. In 2016, he distributed 3000 turkeys.

Films and TV shows

Everyone wanted to see Snoop because he had become a celebrity. Because of his distinct style and aura, few could ever match him on the big screen.

Aside from a few minor roles, Snoop has appeared frequently in films and television shows since 1994. He did, however, star in films such as The Wash, Bones, and Mac and Dev Go to High School with Wiz Khalifa.

His acting credits include Doggy Fizzie Televizzie, Dogg After Dark, and Snoop Dawg Father Hood, all of which he appeared in. He thrived in each role because he was given the freedom to be himself.

Business and Investments

After serving as the creative chairman of Priority Records, a record label that distributed artists such as Ice Cube, Ice T, and Jay-Z among others, Snoop Dogg was promoted to that position in 2009.

Snoopy, a photo-sharing app for IOS and Android, was created by Snoop and his brand manager. Despite the app’s lack of success, it generated around $30,000 in weekly sales as of 2015.

He decided to enter the cannabis industry in 2015 and hasn’t looked back. He started a media company, Merry Jane, to keep users up to date on the latest developments in the marijuana industry.

Leaves by Snoop is a line of cannabis products he developed as well. The brand includes edibles, and strains, and is one of the world’s first mainstream marijuana brands. Snoop Dogg has made a name for himself as a pioneer in the cannabis industry, and he will reap the rewards as the industry continues to expand.

Snoop Dogg Net Worth 2022

Snoop Dogg is estimated to be worth $150 million as of June 2022. Music was Snoop’s primary source of income at first. Record sales and live performances brought in a lot of money for him. Over time, he broadened his business interests, and he now earns the majority of his money through these ventures.

A “Snoop Dogg Bundle” has been released by Call of Duty, which is a popular video game. Snoop Dogg will be playable in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, and players will be able to use weapons that are exclusive to them. Snoop Dogg is a business tycoon who has successfully rebranded himself numerous times.