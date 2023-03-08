Some Californians Are Urged To Stock Up On Supplies For Two Weeks In Advance Of This Week’s Anticipated Flooding

While the state struggles to recover from massive amounts of snow that imprisoned mountain villages, officials in California are urging citizens to get ready for a major storm that is expected to hammer the region with torrential rain later this week.
Early on Wednesday, about 16 million people in central and northern California, including the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento, were under flood watches because of a storm that was expected to drench the area with dangerous amounts of rain on Thursday in most of the locations where there are already thick snowfall layers from previous severe storms.
The Weather Prediction Center warned that floods might result from the combination of heavy rain and snowmelt. The Sierra Nevada’s western foothills’ creeks and streams will be particularly at risk from flooding brought on by precipitation and snowmelt.
Officials in Marin and Monterey counties have started preparing for the impending storm, which is anticipated to hit the region as a major atmospheric river event, in reaction to the dire forecast.
The emergency services agency for the Big Sur neighbourhood in Monterey County even advised locals to store up on necessities that would last them at least two weeks. Sandbags have also been made available by the county to residents who require them in order to safeguard their property.
Must Check:
- The Suspicious Death Of A Carnival Sunshine Cruise Ship Passenger Is Being Looked Into By The FBI
- Florida Plane Crash Over Lake Results In At Least 2 Fatalities
One of central California’s most popular tourist destinations is the Big Sur region, which is located around 150 miles south of San Francisco and features stunning, craggy cliffs, mountains, and undiscovered beaches along the Pacific Coast Highway.
According to county Fire Chief Jason Weber, the Marin County Fire Department will have personnel ready to do rescues in the event of floods.
“Storms earlier this year had filled up all of our reservoirs. As the reservoirs are full, we anticipate that our creeks will rise faster as runoff from the rain, according to Weber, who spoke to CNN.
One of California’s urban search and rescue task forces is based in Marin County, where a flood watch will go into place on Thursday. According to Weber, this task force will make its resources available to neighbouring counties as needed.
The possibility of severe weather this week comes after a large portion of California has recently been hammered by several rounds of back-to-back heavy snowfall that rendered many roads inaccessible for days and knocked out power for thousands of households when the temperature fell.
Crews carried out hundreds of rescues over the weekend in hard-hit San Bernardino County, where mountain people have been trapped in their houses, the county’s sheriff’s department reported on Facebook.
The county continued its well-checks and community outreach on Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office. Several roads were still closed early on Wednesday even though significant amounts of snow had been removed.
Because to the restricted land accessibility, volunteer helicopter pilots with the NGO Caldart on Tuesday flew food, water, and snow shovels to San Bernardino mountain communities. This was according to CNN station KCAL/KCBS.
For more such information and latest updates, follow us on Twitter.