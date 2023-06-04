Son And Eight-year-old Grandson Of Former Red Sox Player George ‘boomer’ Scott Were Discovered Dead In An Apparent Murder-suicide

The son and 8-year-old grandson of a former Boston Red Sox star were discovered dead in their Massachusetts home on Friday in what appeared to be a murder-suicide as investigators looked for information about the boy’s mother, who had been missing for more than four years, according to local officials.
According to a press statement from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, police were called to George Scott III and his son Dante Hazard’s house in New Bedford after a relative requested a welfare check since Scott couldn’t be reached.
According to Gregg Miliote, a representative for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Scott is the son of former Boston Red Sox star George “Boomer” Scott.
From 1966 to 1971 and again from 1977 to 1979, Scott played first base for the Red Sox, where he earned three of his eight career Gold Glove Awards. Age 69, he passed away in 2013.
Only a few weeks have passed since a search warrant was performed at the same residence in relation to Dante’s mother, who is still missing, leading to the discovery of his son and grandchild.
Scott “appears to have killed the boy with a sharp object before taking his own life,” according to the district attorneys’ office. According to the report, authorities are awaiting additional information on the deaths from the medical examiner’s office.
According to a list of unsolved instances of missing persons on the district attorney’s website, Lisa Hazard, Dante’s mother, has been missing for more than four years. Scott is a “person of interest” in her disappearance, the office stated in the news release.
Hazard, who was 28 at the time, vanished in March 2019 after leaving Scott’s house. According to the district attorney’s office, she was meant to leave to visit a drug recovery facility. Since then, no one has seen her.
The home where Scott and his son were discovered dead last month was the target of a search warrant carried out by detectives looking into her disappearance. The court has sealed the search warrant, and her missing persons case is still active, per the press statement.
