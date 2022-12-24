Son Charged With Murder After Mother Found Dead Inside NJ Home: The body of a lady was discovered on Thursday morning inside the home she shared with her son in East Brunswick. According to the detectives, the son is the one responsible for the woman’s death.
According to a joint statement released by the East Brunswick Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, the body of the woman, identified as Carmen Gordon, 68, was discovered after someone dialed 911 shortly after 11 a.m. and requested a welfare check at her Cozzens Court home.
The caller was concerned about the woman’s well-being. She was found to have had life-threatening injuries upon the arrival of the police, and she was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
As a result of the inquiry, her son, Jason Gordon, who is 41 years old and lives in New York, was identified as the offender, and he was charged with murder as well as weapons-related offenses on Thursday, the police said.
It was not immediately clear whether Gordon had been detained, and a representative for the office could not be reached for comment on Friday evening.
Detective Robert Thuring of the East Brunswick Police Department can be reached at 732-390-6990, and Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office can be reached at 732-745-4194. The authorities are requesting that anyone who may have information regarding the incident or who may have surveillance footage of the area contact one of these two detectives.
