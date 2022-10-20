Son Ordered Assassination On Mob-affiliated Father At Drive-in

Sylvester “Sally Daz” Zottola was a mafia associate in New York who was assassinated; his son was found guilty of hiring the assassins.

Sky News affiliate NBC New York reports that Anthony Zottola was found guilty of planning to murder his father and sibling in order to inherit the family’s multimillion-dollar real estate company.

On Wednesday, after a six-week federal trial, Zottola and co-conspirator Himen Ross were found guilty of murder in the 2018 death of 71-year-old Sylvester at a McDonald’s drive-through in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Upon sentencing, both defendants will likely get the maximum penalty of life in prison.

Multiple bullet wounds to Sylvester Zottola’s head and torso inside the fast food outlet led authorities to originally suspect a mafia hit.

Anthony and the head of the Bloods gang, Bushawn Shelton, were accused of plotting a series of assaults against Anthony’s father and elder brother, Salvatore Zottola, the prosecution told the jury.

Since Ron Cabey, another hired shooter, had previously attempted murder on Sylvester Zottola, he was replaced by Ross.