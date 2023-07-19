South Carolina Doctor’s Death Cause Revealed

Anderson, SC – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has provided updated information regarding the death of a local doctor who was discovered at the bottom of Lake Hartwell. The incident occurred on Monday evening, prompting authorities to respond to Lake Hartwell and Midlake Heights Drive around 8 p.m.
The victim was identified as Dr. Marshall Meadors III, a 65-year-old resident of Anderson. According to investigators, Meadors was found submerged in approximately 8 to 10 feet of water and had been missing for about 30 minutes before being located. He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The coroner’s investigation suggests that Meadors may have been electrocuted, leading to his drowning. Exposed wires were discovered on an electrical box supplying power to the dock area where Meadors had been swimming. The shock caused by the faulty wiring is believed to have contributed to the tragic accident.
Dr. Meadors was well-known and highly respected in the Anderson community. He worked at Primary Care Associates and NHC in Anderson and was actively involved in philanthropic endeavors. Meadors was described as a compassionate individual who tirelessly contributed to various causes and organizations behind the scenes.
Close friends and community members remember Meadors as a gentle philanthropist and advocate for Anderson. He served on several boards throughout the years, including the Anderson Arts Center and Anderson Interfaith Ministries. Meadors played a significant role in bringing Anderson’s first dog park to Fant Street, highlighting his commitment to improving the local community.
Those who knew Meadors are mourning his loss and honoring his memory. A memorial has been created near the dog statue in the newly established dog park as a tribute to his contributions and love for Anderson.
The Anderson County Coroner’s Office continues its investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dr. Meadors’ tragic death.
