South Carolina Mother Shot To Death In Kroger Parking Lot In Front Of Small Children

During a fight with a stranger on Valentine’s Day, a South Carolina lady was shot and killed in a grocery store parking lot.
According to Tyler Borys, his wife, 26-year-old Alexandria Cress Borys, was arguing with a stranger while loading groceries into her car at the Kroger in Irmo, South Carolina, according to FOX 57 Columbia.
The unknown person, later identified by Irmo police as 23-year-old Christina Harrison, is accused of pulling a revolver and shooting Borys in the back after the fight had ended. She was shot while the couple’s children, a 2-year-old and a newborn, were in the car.
According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. Soon after officers arrived on the scene, Borys was declared dead.
Irmo police said they discovered the two women did not know one another and were involved in a verbal confrontation before to the shooting after speaking with witnesses and watching security footage.
It’s not clear what sparked the fight or what the two women were debating.
“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them. One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.” Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said on Facebook. “Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today.”
Harrison first ran away from the parking lot but called the police at 5:30 to report herself in. Tuesday night, she was checked into the Lexington County Correctional Facility.
According to inmate records, Harrison is accused of murder, carrying a gun without a licence, and having a weapon while committing a violent felony.
Harrison was supposed to appear in court on Wednesday, according to The New York Post, but her private attorney cancelled the session.
Only six days had passed since the passing of her younger brother Brandon, according to Tyler, when his wife passed away.
He praised Alexandria, a cosmetologist and nursing student, telling local media that she was “the nicest wife you could ever ask for” and “a terrific mother.”