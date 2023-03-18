South Columbus Nightclub Shooting Kills Two, Injures Four

After a shooting in south Columbus on Saturday night, two men were killed and four other people were hurt.
A shooting was reported at 5:10 a.m. in the 1500 block of South High Street in Merion Village, according to a police dispatcher.
On the scene, a Columbus police officer told NBC4 that the shooting took place at an after-hours club called Tha Plug.
Police say that at least six people were hurt and that one man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say that the other five victims were taken to different hospitals, and one man was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in a private car. At 6:05 a.m., he was said to be dead.
The other four people who were hurt are all in stable condition, according to the police. Two of them are at OSU Main Hospital and the other two are at Grant Medical Center.
Police in Columbus said that no suspect has been caught and that South High Street will be closed for a long time in that area while they continue to look into what happened.
