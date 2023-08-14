Southeast Topeka stabbing of 92-year-old Lois Brown, 43-year-old Stephanie Miller arrested

In a tragic incident, a 92-year-old named Lois Brown met her untimely demise on Sunday afternoon in the Highland Park vicinity of southeast Topeka. Law enforcement officials have taken a woman into custody in connection with the stabbing, and she is currently under investigation.
The suspect, identified as Stephanie Lorraine Miller, 43, and a resident of Topeka, was apprehended and subsequently booked at 2:25 a.m. on Monday at the Shawnee County Jail. Records indicate that she is being held without bond on charges related to first-degree murder.
Authorities were alerted to the situation around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday when they received a distress call. Medical responders arrived at the scene, just north of Ebenezer Baptist Church at 2535 S.E. Ohio Ave, to find the victim, Lois Brown, deceased. The area was promptly cordoned off with yellow Crime Scene tape as investigators delved into the incident.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting intensified scrutiny of the case. Despite the ongoing investigation, detailed information surrounding the circumstances of the incident has not yet been disclosed by the authorities.
The tragic event took place near the intersection of Ohio Avenue and S.E. Adams Street, where the community is now grappling with the unsettling loss. As investigations continue, updates will likely shed more light on the sequence of events that led to this unfortunate incident.
