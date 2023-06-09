Southern California BMX Standout Pat Casey Dies

Pat Casey was a well-known BMX rider in Orange County. On June 6, he was killed in a crash at a motocross race.
The 29-year-old X Games medalist was known as a loving husband and father of two. His life was cut terribly short.
Pat missed the landing of a jump from a ramp at an X Games tournament in San Diego County. He then lost control of his bike and was thrown out.
Other people called 911. The medical examiner’s office says that when rescuers got to the track, Pat had no pulse and was gasping for air. Even though people tried to save Pat’s life, he was declared dead at the scene.
A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs, and people have been giving a lot of money to it.
“I haven’t looked at it,” Pat Casey’s wife, Chase Casey, said of the GoFundMe. “Thank you if you’ve donated. I just can’t do it because it would make it seem real, and I don’t want it to be real.”
Chase talked to KTLA from her home in Riverside, where Pat had built a huge BMX track for stunts. She said that her husband was talented and wanted to do exciting things from a young age.
“Right now, I have about 30 guys on my ramps yelling and cheering and doing exactly what they would be doing if Pat were here,” said Chase. “It gives me comfort to know that his work will live on. I will be surrounded by his friends and people who loved him. If I didn’t know anyone or if I didn’t have this much love, I think it could be much worse.”
Pat leaves behind his wife and their two kids, a son, Reid, who is 8, and a girl, Taytum, who is 7.
Chase said, “I’m so grateful for all the love that has come from all over the world.” “Not only in California. I can feel it all over the world. I’m just very thankful for all the help. I want everyone to know that Pat was a man of God, that he loved his family, that he said what he thought, and that he was just perfect in every way. He was never sad.”
Here is where you can donate to the GoFundMe effort for the Casey family.
