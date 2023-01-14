Southern California Deputy Shot And Killed: Authorities reported that a sheriff’s officer was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Lake Elsinore, Southern California. In detention is a suspect.
The deputy, named Darnell Calhoun, was taken to a hospital in a bad condition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Later, Calhoun passed away from his injuries, the sheriff’s office tweeted on Friday night.
Uncertainty surrounded the shooting’s circumstances. No other information was immediately given.
The sheriff’s office stated, “We are devastated to announce the demise of Deputy Darnell Calhoun who was slain in the line of duty this afternoon.
Updates will follow as soon as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/jFPtjN1fFA
— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 14, 2023
There was no confirmation of the suspect’s health.
The approximate distance from Los Angeles to Lake Elsinore is 70 miles.
This occurred only a few weeks after another deputy of the Riverside County Sheriff was similarly shot and died while performing his duties. On December 29th, while executing a traffic check in the city of Jurupa Valley, deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot.
Later that day, after a dramatic police chase along numerous motorways, authorities shot and killed the suspect, 44-year-old William McKay. According to Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco, McKay has a lengthy criminal past including convictions for kidnapping, robbery, and numerous assaults with a lethal weapon.
