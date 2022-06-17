Southern Charm Season 8, Plot, Cast & Release Date

“Southern Charm” is an American reality television series that aired on Bravo on March 3, 2014, produced by Bryan Kestner and Whitney Sudler Smith. Every episode of this show is around the intimate daily routines and capable experiences of seven outgoing people who live in Charleston, South Carolina. The show focuses on the manner of life and political history of the Southern regions and has included neighbourhood ancient places such as the Mikell House and Lewisfield Plantation.

Over the course of the series’ run, the cast has included Craig Conover, Cameran Eubanks, Jenna King, Thomas Ravenel, Shep Rose, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Landon Clements, and Austen Kroll as well as Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo as well as John Pringle and Olivia Flowers as well as Venita Aspen and Chleb Ravenell and Marcia Hobbs on various occasions. That some of them intentionally departed the show and won’t be back in future seasons has been taken into consideration in any case.

Southern Charm Season 8 Plot

Unexpectedly, the usually closed society of Charleston, South Carolina, unlocks the doors of their incredibly ancient manor estates, allowing a rare glimpse into the lives of the modern Southern elite. It is impossible for any other American culture to match the city’s social scene, which is dominated by the city’s most attractive gentlemanly men and their Southern beauty partners and limited only by custom and conspicuousness.

Look inside Charleston, South Carolina’s most prestigious families’ homes and you’ll discover an elitist, moneyed world that dates back centuries. The docu-series follows a group of Charleston singles as they try to figure out where they fit in this tightly-knit, affluent society.

Southern Charm Season 8 Cast

Reportedly the eighth season will feature the whole ensemble from the previous season, which includes Chleb Ravenell, Olivia Flowers, Venita Aspen, and Marcia Hobbs, among others. In addition to the main cast, Naomie Olindo would join them as a playmate.

Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, and Shep Rose were the stars of the last season. There are two new cast members joining the programme, Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte and John Pringle have been elevated to full-time cast members.

Venita Aspen is rumoured to be a full-time cast member, and three additional cast members are expected to join her. “It should be bigger and more entertaining this year,” a source tells Radar, citing input from several of the original cast members who have “approved” the new group for season 8.

Southern Charm Season 8: What can one expect from this season?

Another season will bring more dramatisations, repercussions, and perhaps even a feeling to lighten the mood of the show.

Craig Conover, a well-known actor, recently spoke to students at Louisiana State University about the importance of recharging one’s batteries. That’s when he dropped a few hints regarding the upcoming season eight. a local radio station, “It’ll be a wild one,” Conover said.

