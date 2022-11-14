Southwest Atlanta Chick-fil-a Shooting Kills One

Someone was shot and killed near a Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department, which verified the incident to Channel 2 Action News.

APD reported arriving at the fast food business on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at approximately 7:15 p.m. and discovering a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The injured man was sent to a nearby hospital, but he eventually succumbed to his wounds there.

Police said the victim and suspect both entered the Chick-fil-A and placed orders before the shooting began. The police said the gunshot occurred as the victim, the defendant, and three others were driving away from the scene.

“Temporarily closed owing to unanticipated issues” is the message posted on A’s website. Even though we would like to know if this closure is related to the incident, Channel 2 Action News is unable to confirm that at this time.

According to the police, the suspect shot the victim in the automobile before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say the other three passengers and other witnesses are helping them track down the alleged gunman.

In case you have any information, please call the Atlanta Police Department.