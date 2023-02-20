Springfield Police Nabbed Man Who Fired At Them In Six-hour Standoff

A 44-year-old man who opened fire on numerous police officers during a nearly six-hour standoff that ended early on Sunday morning in the 700 block of South English Avenue has been identified by Springfield Police.
Clayton A. Brewer of Springfield was detained on suspicion of aggravated assault with a weapon or vehicle, habitual armed criminal, armed violence, and two counts of aggravated discharge of a pistol at a police officer.
Brewer was questioned at SPD headquarters before being placed into the Sangamon County Prison on a $1 million bond, according to Commander Sara Pickford.
At 7:06 p.m. on Saturday, Brewer opened fire on an SPD officer who had been dispatched to the house in response to a complaint for a person brandishing a gun.
Pickford claimed that after the officer introduced himself to Brewer after spotting him in the house’s backyard, Brewer opened fire.
The policeman managed to find shelter and avoided harm.
Officers who were close to the home were hit by two more shots fired by Brewer. A police rescue vehicle, or BearCat, was hit by one round, according to Pickford.
Teams for emergency and crisis response arrived on the spot. Brewer, who resisted leaving the house, was reached by the Crisis Response Team.
Throughout the standoff, Brewer’s family members were also speaking with him.
Brewer was eventually forced outside after police eventually released irritating CS tear gas canisters into the home.
During the incident, a woman was present inside the house. She is not in custody; therefore, Pickford omitted her name.
Pickford claimed on Saturday that she was unaware of the woman’s connection to Brewer and insisted that there was no hostage scenario.
Three grammes of suspected crack cocaine and a.38 pistol were discovered by police at the location.
A perimeter was established up around the area by police from Leland Grove, Illinois, the Illinois State Police, and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Parts of English Avenue, Lawrence Avenue, MacArthur Boulevard, and Edwards Street were also blocked off.
Standoff between a man and Springfield Police ends shortly before 1 AM Sunday. #SJRbreaking pic.twitter.com/zvNOiIsXro
— Steven Spearie (@StevenSpearie) February 19, 2023
Elizabeth Hoag, who resides in the 600 block of South English Avenue, expressed her frustration at having to learn about events “via social media a few hours later.”
Hoag reported that her husband was denied access to the perimeter for 90 minutes after leaving to purchase lunch.
Although she didn’t know Brewer, she claimed to feel safe in the area despite the occurrence.
Hoag stated, “We’ve lived in a few different areas in Springfield. “I felt comfortable everywhere, but especially here.”